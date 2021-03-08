JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri nurses testified Monday in favor of a bill that would set up workplace violence prevention plans in a context where hospital staff in the U.S. are six times more likely to be victims of intentional injuries than other workers.
House Bill 398 requires hospitals to adopt workplace violence prevention plans to protect health care employees, said Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, during a public hearing.
“One in four nurses are abused in the workplace. I’ll say that again. One in four nurses are abused in the workplace,” said Wallingford.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of attacks on healthcare workers globally, according to The Associated Press.Wallingford’s bill requires that hospitals mush have systems for responding to violent incidents, as well as a system to keep records of violent incidents for five years.
Any incidents must be reported to the Department of Health and Senior Services, which will in turn create an annual report.If passed, the bill would require hospitals in Missouri to establish these norms before Aug. 28, 2022.
Heidi Lucas, state director of the Missouri Nurses Association, testified in favor of the bill and highlighted one of its stipulations: hospitals cannot intentionally prevent an employee from seeking assistance from local law enforcement after a violent incident. Then, she read testimonies she gathered from nurses over the years.
“I had a patient who really needed a sitter, but no staffing for one. He ended up choking me because I was trying to take his blood pressure,” she said. “I was six months pregnant, and a guy attacked me and was kicking and trying to punch me in the stomach.”
Lucas emphasized that violent incidents, including verbal and physical abuse, are a small sample of the kinds of issues that nurses live with every day in their workplace.
Wallingford said that being married to a nurse and having worked in hospitals earlier in his career inspired him to propose the bill. Other health committee members shared their own experiences working in emergency rooms or hospitals, such as Rep. Suzie Pollock, R-Lebanon, and Rep. Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City.
Other states have passed similar bills for protecting their health workers. In Massachusetts, legislation was approved in 2017 after a nurse, Elise Wilson, survived a stabbing attack from a patient.
Last month, Lindsay Overbay, a nurse in Buffalo, Minnesota, died after a patient opened fire at her and other nurses in a health clinic.