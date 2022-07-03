 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Protesters gather in Jefferson City in support of abortion rights

Protesters gather in Jefferson City in support of abortion rights
Emoni Prenger writes “I march for my sisters” on the ground

Emoni Prenger writes “I march for my sisters” on the ground to show her support on Sunday in Jefferson City. “We need to have control over our bodies,” Prenger said. She said she hoped this event will help more people to vote for the right of abortion.

 Jia Wu/Missourian

A day before the nation celebrates its independence, abortion rights activists gathered in Jefferson City to protest the Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. 

Standing in front of the U.S. District Court Clerk building, hundreds of demonstrators from across Missouri gathered at noon. The crowd shouted chants and waved creative signs, including ones that said "abort the patriarchy" and "ban Viagra next." 

Five speakers, which included organizers and local politicians, spoke at the protest and denounced the ruling. The speakers urged those in the crowd who weren't registered to vote to sign up and get registered before the deadline Wednesday. Volunteers had a table set up to register people at the protest. 

The protest follows a string of protests throughout Missouri since the Supreme Court announced the decision on June 24. Missouri became the first state to ban abortion access after Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed Missouri's "trigger law" into state legislature.  

Amie Mette, left, watches her friend Kelsey Smith while applauding the speaker

Amie Mette, left, watches her friend Kelsey Smith while applauding the speaker on Sunday in Jefferson City. They helped hold today’s event and said they were glad to see a lot of people showing up to support each other.

Alyssa Cochran, one of the protest's organizers, was the first to speak. Cochran fought tears as she explained how she never wanted to have kids. She said if she ever got pregnant, she would try to get an abortion. But if that wasn't available, she said she would take matters into her own hands.

She said some women aren't ready to have children for reasons such as mental health, financial instability or simply because they don't want to and that unsafe abortions will lead to more women dying. 

"I don't think that people really understand the severity of overturning Roe v. Wade," Cochran said. "It's not just about the babies, it's about people surviving and people having their own rights."

After the speakers finished, the crowd marched down East Capitol Avenue toward the Missouri State Capitol where the Salute to America street fair was taking place to celebrate the Fourth of July. The protesters, unable to march to the steps of the capitol, stood outside the street fair and chanted "bans off my body" and "my body, my choice." 

Rachel Phillips holds a hand-made poster

Rachel Phillips holds a hand-made poster in the rally on Sunday in Jefferson City. “They need their hands off our government. I didn’t crawl through glass to get here,” Phillips said.

Laci McCannon stood in the crowd with her 11-year-old daughter and drove two and a half hours from Independence to participate in the protest. 

"What brings me out here today is standing up for my constitutional rights," McCannon said. "When it's stripped from me, then I'm going to stand up and I'm going to fight and I'm going to let my voice be heard." 

McCannon said another reason why she came to the protest was that if her daughter was raped, under the new Missouri law she wouldn't be granted access to an abortion, something she said she disagrees with. 

April Detienne, the second speaker at the protest, urged people to continue making their voice heard even if they are tired. She ended her speech with a poem that promised to continue fighting for abortion rights. 

"If we don't continue to make noise while we have momentum, like I said when I was speaking, lawmakers are going to think that we are going to comply," Detienne said. "And we're not."

Protesters gather together around noon for the rally

Protesters gather together around noon for the rally on Sunday in Jefferson City. After listening to speeches, they marched around 80 Lafayette St. for about one hour and then returned for the open mic.
Jean Sabra Roll touched by the speaker who told her own story

Jean Sabra Roll, touched by the speaker who told her own story about giving birth in a dangerous situation and how that hurt her both physically and mentally on Sunday in Jefferson City. Roll was inspired by the turnout and also shared her thoughts on abortion during the open mic.
A pregnant protester attends the rally with the words “My body, my choice”

A pregnant protester attends the rally with the words “My body, my choice” written on her belly on Sunday in Jefferson City. She participated in the rally in which people protested Missouri’s abortion ban.
Jake Walter, left, and his partner Olivia Rae shout chants together

Jake Walter, left, and his partner Olivia Rae shout chants together during the march on Sunday in Jefferson City. They traveled two hours to Jefferson City from Adair County to join today’s event. They said they will keep going to show their support in more places.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Hi, my name is Charlie Drape and I am a Local Government reporter for Spring 2021. Reach me at cmdfd2@umsystem.edu, or 573-882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you