Protesters gather in Jefferson City in support of abortion rights

A day before the nation celebrates its independence, abortion rights activists gathered in Jefferson City to protest the Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Standing in front of the U.S. District Court Clerk building, hundreds of demonstrators from across Missouri gathered at noon. The crowd shouted chants and waved creative signs, including ones that said "abort the patriarchy" and "ban Viagra next."
Five speakers, which included organizers and local politicians, spoke at the protest and denounced the ruling. The speakers urged those in the crowd who weren't registered to vote to sign up and get registered before the deadline Wednesday. Volunteers had a table set up to register people at the protest.
The protest follows a string of protests throughout Missouri since the Supreme Court announced the decision on June 24. Missouri became the first state to ban abortion access after Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed Missouri's "trigger law" into state legislature.
Alyssa Cochran, one of the protest's organizers, was the first to speak. Cochran fought tears as she explained how she never wanted to have kids. She said if she ever got pregnant, she would try to get an abortion. But if that wasn't available, she said she would take matters into her own hands.
She said some women aren't ready to have children for reasons such as mental health, financial instability or simply because they don't want to and that unsafe abortions will lead to more women dying.
"I don't think that people really understand the severity of overturning Roe v. Wade," Cochran said. "It's not just about the babies, it's about people surviving and people having their own rights."
After the speakers finished, the crowd marched down East Capitol Avenue toward the Missouri State Capitol where the Salute to America street fair was taking place to celebrate the Fourth of July. The protesters, unable to march to the steps of the capitol, stood outside the street fair and chanted "bans off my body" and "my body, my choice."
Laci McCannon stood in the crowd with her 11-year-old daughter and drove two and a half hours from Independence to participate in the protest.
"What brings me out here today is standing up for my constitutional rights," McCannon said. "When it's stripped from me, then I'm going to stand up and I'm going to fight and I'm going to let my voice be heard."
McCannon said another reason why she came to the protest was that if her daughter was raped, under the new Missouri law she wouldn't be granted access to an abortion, something she said she disagrees with.
April Detienne, the second speaker at the protest, urged people to continue making their voice heard even if they are tired. She ended her speech with a poem that promised to continue fighting for abortion rights.
"If we don't continue to make noise while we have momentum, like I said when I was speaking, lawmakers are going to think that we are going to comply," Detienne said. "And we're not."