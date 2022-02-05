Missouri has no permanent leader for its state health department as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and some lawmakers from both parties believe it will be difficult to win appointment for any candidate who supports vaccinations.
Donald Kauerauf was appointed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. But a number of his own party’s senators clashed with the choice and eventually refused to confirm him, including Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, who held up action on Senate the floor Tuesday.
Because the winter storm froze legislative action for the rest of the week, Kauerauf wasn’t appointed before a deadline to do so expired. Now, Richard Moore serves as acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, and Parson works to choose someone else to appoint.
The backlash quickly became apparent last Monday when protestors lined the hallways before Kauerauf’s hearing with the Senate Committee on Gubernatorial Appointments. His statements favoring vaccines and about “reeducating” Missourians on vaccine information caused the Republican side to question his motives, despite repeatedly having said he was against any mandates for vaccines.
Moon said he didn’t trust that Kauerauf’s favorable beliefs about the value of the vaccine would not influence his policy, even though he’d said he was against mandates. “I base a lot of my decisions on my faith, and so he will probably do the same thing,” Moon said.
Sen. John Rizzo, leader of the Senate Democrats, said Kauerauf never stood a chance.
“By the time he had got to being confirmed, and I would even argue by the time session started, the die was already cast about who they believed him to be,” said Rizzo, D-Independence. “Whether it was true or not.”
The question then remains as to what kind of nominee Moon and other conservative Republicans will accept. Would they only accept a candidate who doesn’t believe people should get vaccinated, or would they accept a candidate who held the same beliefs but didn’t make the same gaffes that Kauerauf made?
Appointment is a two-step process. The committee must approve the governor’s nomination, and then the full Senate must vote. While conservative senators don’t make up a majority, they can use filibusters and other procedures to delay action. The time crunch created by Kauerauf’s appointment deadline and the storm aided Moon’s efforts.
“It could be that the bigger problem that we have is the only person that is able to be confirmed in the Missouri State Senate by their Republican Party is someone who is anti-vax, pro-ivermectin and just will do nothing really and truly to fight the pandemic,” Rizzo said.
Moon, when asked about what candidate he would find acceptable, said he doesn’t want a candidate in favor of vaccines.
“If you’re pushing policy on Missouri residents, and there are potential downsides, we should take every precaution not to advocate for something we really don’t know what the long-term results are,” Moon said.
Moon said such a director might promote vaccines for those under age 5, which he believes are dangerous. “Why would anyone risk that, and why would a government agency be supporting us and encouraging people to get it?”
Moon said that the promise of no mandates wasn’t enough.
“He’s going to be in charge of a department which gives information out and gives some guidance to the state, and many will take that as the authority and they’ll act on it and utilize it in their local communities,” he said.
One concern of the lack of confirmation for Kauerauf is that Missouri has no permanent Department of Health and Senior Services director in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Communications Director for the Missouri DHSS Lisa Cox said in an email that the turnover hasn’t changed what they are able to do.
“Public health is bigger than any one person, and we have many highly valued and exceptional employees,” Cox wrote. “We are committed and resolute in sustaining, not only the COVID response efforts, but all other public health initiatives in progress and the service and communication with our partners and citizenry.”
With the omicron variant inundating hospitals and health departments, the impact of the lack of a permanent directors can be more pronounced. Rizzo said it’s absurd.
“The average Missourian suffers, and trying to get this pandemic under control suffers,” Rizzo said.
Kauerauf highlighted the divide within the state’s Republican party.
“That kind of battle for the soul ofthe Republican party, that’s been happening in Washington D.C., I’d say, the last three, four or five years, has finally come to the state of Missouri,” Rizzo said.
That divide was highlighted in a Tuesday news release where Parson criticized the Republicans who blocked the confirmation.
“Tarnishing a man’s character by feeding misinformation, repeating lies and disgracing 35 years of public health experience is not what it means to be conservative,” Parson said.