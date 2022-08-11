A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured.

The relevant provisions of House Bill 1606 are scheduled to take effect in January. The law doesn’t ban street sleeping altogether but instead promotes state-sanctioned camps modeled after the Esperanza Community in Texas. The state built that community after adopting a bill similar to Missouri’s that was promoted by a think tank known as the Cicero Institute.

  • Undergraduate student studying print and digital journalism. Reporting for the Missouri News Network, funded by the Stanton Foundation, examining the impact of state government on Missouri residents. Reach me at bcm7fc@umsystem.edu

