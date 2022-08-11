A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured.
The relevant provisions of House Bill 1606 are scheduled to take effect in January. The law doesn’t ban street sleeping altogether but instead promotes state-sanctioned camps modeled after the Esperanza Community in Texas. The state built that community after adopting a bill similar to Missouri’s that was promoted by a think tank known as the Cicero Institute.
Steve Hollis, health and human services manager for Columbia and Boone County, said that some of the law’s provisions rely on data that doesn’t exist. He worries about how the law will affect funding.
The law says the state will use the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s homeless point-in-time continuum of care as a tool to determine whether a political subdivision will lose money based on the size of its homeless population. Hollis said those figures don’t exist at the local level.
“I would say from my perspective, as someone dealing with this issue for going on 30 years, this is the part of the statue that is most unclear because it cites data that simply doesn’t exist as an enforcement mechanism,” Hollis said.
“There is no HUD point-in-time continuum of care,” Hollis said. “We don’t know what that is.”
Hollis was referring to Section 7 of the law, which deals with the loss of funding for political subdivisions that fail to enforce the ban or have a higher per-capita homeless rate than the Missouri average.
Hollis said there are continua of care all across the county, and these continue to conduct point-in-time counts of persons experiencing homelessness, as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). But the counts are conducted at the continuum-of-care level, not at the level of individual political subdivisions, such as the city of Columbia.
Hollis said many continua of care, including the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care — where Boone County is located — do collect point-in-time count data at the county level for planning purposes. HUD, however, doesn’t require that data be reported to it.
Hollis added that the point-in-time counts aren’t always reliable because they are conducted by volunteers in the coldest months of the year.
“The reliability of the point-in-time count is extremely questionable,” Hollis said. He added that this is not a criticism of volunteers’ efforts to conduct the counts.
“Instead of the census bureau counting unhoused persons like they do housed persons — again, they rely on communities of volunteers to do that in the middle of the winter with no compensation,” Hollis said.
Hollis also worries about losing state funding because of the city and county’s focus on a federal housing-first policy. That means sheltering and housing the homeless first, then providing resources to address addiction and mental-health issues.
Brian Handshy, regional public affairs officer for HUD, said in an email that the agency is aware of the new Missouri law.
“HUD is examining the enacted bill and its implications,” Handshy wrote. “In the interim, HUD will continue to adhere to federal statutes as we deploy all available resources to communities to assist them in humanely and effectively responding to homelessness.”
Although it is already illegal to camp in public places in Columbia, Hollis said there are multiple areas of the city, such as the MU campus, where responsibility for enforcement is unclear.
“In theory those are quasi state-owned lands, and the board of curators are a separate political subdivision,” Hollis said. “There is campus police, and I don’t know what the AG would say about whose job it is to enforce that.”
Police departments around Missouri are preparing to enforce the new law, but they’ve received no communication from the state about it. The law includes a provision allowing cities to allocate up to 25% of the money they receive from the state for homeless programs to help public safety agencies develop outreach teams.
Sydney Olsen, spokesperson for city of Columbia, said there has been no communication from the state about what kinds of grant funding will be available for those teams. She added that the city plans to enforce the new law.
“If there’s additional funding that goes toward (public safety) resources, even at the state level, we are excited to see that,” Olsen said.
Adrian Washington, public information officer for the St. Louis County Police Department, said it has no plans to change how it responds to daily calls for service or neighborhood policing involving the homeless. When an officer comes into contact with a person who is homeless, they provide resources such as information about cooling centers and the availability of immediate shelters.
“Should an individual we come in contact with not be interested in relocating to a shelter, we pass on that individual’s information to one of our outreach officers so that they can attempt a future follow up,” Washington said.
Advocacy groups from around Missouri have called the street-sleeping ban inhumane and said that people who are chronically homeless have a general distrust of police. Since the new law requires police to enforce the ban, both police and service organizations have to work together, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said.
Williams said his officers recognize that some homeless people distrust police but said their relationship with local service organizations has helped rebuild some level of trust.
“Whenever we’re faced with a complaint or we encounter a homeless encampment, anywhere in the city, there’s protocol we follow about working with our local providers and advocates and service agencies,” Williams said.
Olsen said the Columbia Police Department’s goal is to educate homeless people and give them options for resources.
“Our Police Department doesn’t go into an instance where we’re receiving a report with the intention to arrest them,” Olsen said. “The goal is always to educate them about resources available or that what they’re doing is breaking the law.”
Williams calls one provision in the law “unusual” because it requires that police issue a warning before arresting someone for an alleged Class C misdemeanor of sleeping in public. He added that this takes some discretion away from officers, but they will follow the new statute as directed.
Sgt. Jake Becchina of the Kansas City Police Department said the department will review the new law with state and local partners and with prosecutors. He said the police wants to ensure it has the best response when the new law takes effect.
“As always, our primary focus is ensuring the safety of all our citizens, and we will respond to any situation we are called to to accomplish that,” Becchina said.
House Bill 1606 says the attorney general will have the power to sue cities that fail to comply with the new law or have a higher homelessness rate than the state average. Those decisions, however, are supposed to rely on the HUD point-in-time data that Hollis said doesn’t exist.
Williams emphasized that Springfield police will enforce the ban, but ultimately officers shall use their own discretion, just as they do with speeding tickets, vandalism and shoplifting.
“I mean, like we would with any new ordinance or statute ... we don’t choose what we’re not going to enforce,” Williams said. “The officers always have discretion on what type of action to take.”
State representatives who supported the new law said the intent is not to arrest homeless people but to reimagine how the state responds to homelessness. Bruce DeGroot, R-Chesterfield, previously told the Missourian that the state cannot keep throwing money at the problem.