This story was updated Tuesday morning to reflect agreement on a compromise bill. 

JEFFERSON CITY — Senators came to agreement early Tuesday on a compromise on a bill limiting transgender rights.

The agreement followed a high-energy rally Monday by bill supporters in the Capitol rotunda.

Missouri Senate member Bill Eigel speaks at the Missouri Kids FIRST Rally

Missouri Senate member Bill Eigel speaks at the Missouri Kids FIRST Rally Monday at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. “Those who do not want to protect children are going to find out how bold we are this week,” Eigel said to the crowd.
Chris Barrett, left, Taylor Conner, and Vincent Marchisello, right, listen to a speaker

Chris Barrett, left, Vincent Marchisello, and Taylor Conner, right, listen to a speaker Monday at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Barrett is the Leader of the Missouri Chapter of Gays Against Groomers, which is a “coalition of gays against the sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization of children,” according to the website.
A supporter of the Missouri Kids FIRST Rally holds a sign that says “Kids 1st”

A supporter of the Missouri Kids FIRST Rally holds a sign Monday at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.
A counterprotestor, who wishes to remain anonymous, gives a thumb down

A counterprotestor, who wishes to remain anonymous, gives a thumb down to the attendees of the rally Monday at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The counterprotestor was with a small group of people who protested against the rally before being asked to leave because they did not have a permit.
