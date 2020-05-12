Legislation creating a “Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights” received final approval from Missouri lawmakers Tuesday.
Senate Bill 569, sponsored by Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, strengthens the prosecutions and investigations of rapists and sexual abusers by reforming the tracking and processing of forensic evidence related to sexual assaults. The bill outlines a survivor’s rights related to kits, physical examinations and interviews.
“We need to stop victimizing the victims and quickly and accurately investigate the allegations of sexual assault,” said Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove. “Rapists and serial rapists avoid justice when we fail to take the steps necessary to determine guilt and prosecute these crimes.”
Several lawmakers spoke in favor of the bill, which passed by a vote of 150-3 and now heads to Gov. Mike Parson.
Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake St. Louis, asked what would happen to the kits if a victim chooses not to prosecute and specifically where DNA analysis goes if “there was no crime.”
“I mean, do we just hang on to all this DNA of Missouri citizens who were never charged with a crime?” Hill asked.
Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-St. Louis, pushed back against the idea that not prosecuting means a crime wasn’t committed.
“Just because someone doesn’t choose to prosecute a rape or sexual assault, that does not mean a crime did not occur,” McCreery said.
The legislation requires all licensed hospitals to offer forensic exams for sexual assault survivors by Jan. 1, 2023, whether through employing a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or qualified physician or by using telehealth to allow a SANE to remotely direct exams.
Another section of the bill gives sexual assault survivors access to a tracking system for sexual assault evidence and requires that the Department of Public Safety work with the attorney general and with Health & Senior Services to develop a temperature-controlled repository for evidence.
Grain Belt restrictions
Also Tuesday, a joint committee of representatives and senators decided that eminent domain restrictions that would prevent the Grain Belt Express energy transmission project from becoming a reality will remain in an omnibus utilities bill.
The Grain Belt Express, an energy transmission project that would extend from Kansas to Indiana, would run across Missouri through eight counties, according to the project’s website. As planned, it would deliver 500-megawatts of wind-generated power to Missouri’s electric grid — with some going to Columbia.
Senate Bill 618 would hinder the project because of a provision that restricts the use of eminent domain, which refers to the government’s ability to acquire private land when it is needed for public use as long as compensation is provided.
The bill says, “no entity shall have the power of eminent domain under the provisions of this section for the purpose of constructing above-ground merchant lines.”
Lawmakers said that the House was not willing to compromise or consider removing the eminent domain restrictions.
During the conference committee, Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, asked if there was a reason the eminent domain issue was included as part of the overarching utilities bill.
She said that she and others “may like the underlying bill” but wanted to do something different on the eminent domain question.
Rep. Jim Hansen, R-Frankfort, referenced the Missouri Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in favor of the Grain Belt Express project but emphasized that the court had not ruled on the issue of eminent domain.
The Supreme Court “did not rule on whether or not they had the right to eminent domain,” Hansen said of the individuals pushing the Grain Belt Express project. “I think it’s our job to make eminent domain laws dealing with a project that this state has never seen before by a private company.”
He added: “Pass it. Let’s go to the Supreme Court.”