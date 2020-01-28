JEFFERSON CITY — The state plans to prioritize reading proficiency, safety and mental health in schools and educator recruitment and retention in the upcoming budget year, according to the Commissioner of the Missouri Board of Education, Margie Vandeven.
Vandeven attended a House budget committee hearing Tuesday to discuss the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s 2021 budget. Vandeven said one of the department’s biggest priorities is early learning, in an effort to ensure all children have access to quality opportunities.
“We are very focused on ensuring an educated and skilled work force ahead of us, but that proper finish is dependent upon a proper start,” Vandeven said. Making early learning opportunities accessible to Missourians is necessary to achieve the final goal of an educated work force, she said.
If early education opportunities — including preschool — are provided, Vandeven said, the next step — early literacy — becomes easier to attain. Lawmakers were particularly concerned with literacy.
Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said he was pleased to see the focus on reading, referencing alarming statistics about the number of students in Kansas City schools who did not meet proficiency standards for reading by fourth grade.
Smith asked why, despite what he described as record spending on K-12 education in previous years, the state is struggling with literacy, among other areas.
“I think we need to look very carefully at how we’re teaching reading, the actual science behind reading, the actual skills that are involved in reading,” Vandeven said. “We need to look very, very carefully at how we are teaching reading in our earliest levels. That’s why our key focus today is on early literacy.”
Another pillar of the education department’s focus for 2021 is keeping schools safe for students and prioritizing the health of students. Vandeven explained that the most common request the education department receives from school districts is for support for students’ mental health needs.
“When we go out to see (our schools), one of the biggest requests they have is a need for mental health services,” she said. “Our kids are just coming to us with so many vastly different needs, and they’re really hungry for these types of services.”
Teacher recruitment and retention is also a priority for the education department, Vandever said. She indicated that part of the plan to encourage educators to work in Missouri schools or remain in Missouri schools will be a salary increase, though that was not yet reflected in the budget presented to the committee.
