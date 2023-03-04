Medical marijuana and mental health

Missouri generated $71.7 million in adult-use cannabis sales after dispensaries began selling legal pot Feb. 3.

 Isabella Ledonne/Missourian

Missouri generated $71.7 million in adult-use cannabis sales after dispensaries began selling legal pot Feb. 3, according to data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Medical marijuana sales generated an additional $31.2 million, for a combined total of $102.9 million, according to DHSS data.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you