Recreational marijuana will be available Feb. 6 to sell to Missourians over 21

Recreational marijuana will be available Feb. 6 to sell to Missourians over 21

Medical marijuana dispensaries that have been approved to carry cannabis for adults 21 and older can start selling it Feb. 6.

The “vast majority” of medical marijuana facilities in Missouri, up to 97%, have applied to add adult-use marijuana to their inventory, said Lisa Cox, communications director with the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Employees prepare pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes during the dispensary’s

Employees prepare pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes during the dispensary’s opening day on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at High Profile Dispensary in Columbia. Following Missouri’s new marijuana law taking effect in early Feb., High Profile will soon be able to sell cannabis-based products for recreational purposes. 
Store manager Desmon Turner prepares an order before opening hours on

Store manager Desmon Turner prepares an order before opening hours on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at High Profile Dispensary in Columbia. Previously living in Colorado, Turner said he gained experience working in the cannabis industry prior to moving back home. “Being able to bring it back to my hometown is really special,” he said. 
Assistant manager Rachel Bragg stocks shelves before the dispensary’s

Assistant manager Rachel Bragg stocks shelves before the dispensary’s grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at High Profile Dispensary in Columbia. The local location is one of five High Profile dispensaries in Missouri, with various other locations in Massachusetts and Michigan. 
Assistant manager Rachel Bragg(cq) prepares a pickup order during the

Assistant manager Rachel Bragg prepares a pickup order during the dispensary’s opening day on on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at High Profile Dispensary in Columbia. Customers can place online orders for medicinal marijuana to pick up either in-store or curbside.
Missouri Area Manager Abby Kramer, right, and Director of Stores Angela

Missouri Area Manager Abby Kramer, right, and Director of Stores Angela Augustine converse in the lobby on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at High Profile Dispensary in Columbia. Customers must show proof of ID and a medical marijuana card before entering the showroom, where a staff member, also called a “budtender,” will help with any purchases. 
  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

