JEFFERSON CITY — Senators advanced a congressional redistricting map out of committee Tuesday despite two and a half hours of testimony against it that came overwhelmingly from anti-abortion backers.
Several members of the Senate’s conservative caucus called for a redrawing that would likely add a Republican seat, arguing that such a map would better reflect the state and that the current proposal leaves their party vulnerable to losing a seat over the next decade.
Supporters of the current proposal said it is a fair map that establishes districts that are compact and contiguous while maintaining communities of interest.
The redistricting process happens once every 10 years, when new census data is available. That means the map lawmakers pass during the current legislative session will help determine Missouri’s congressional delegation until 2030 census data becomes available.
The debate now heads to the Senate floor. The bill includes an emergency clause that would allow the new map to apply in time for the August primary election.
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, headed Republican resistance to more conservative stances, arguing that opposing maps could backfire on Republicans and end up losing them seats in the long run. Despite conservative opposition, Republicans and Democrats were able to cooperate to advance the bill out of committee by a vote of nine to five.
Anti-abortion advocates, including Susan Klein of Missouri Right to Life, want a map that would increase the size of Missouri’s Republican contingent in Washington by one — a so-called 7-1 map. The existing map is 6-2, reflecting six Republicans and two Democrats.
But some conservatives argued that over the next decade, changes in the 2nd District — largely the St. Charles and outer St. Louis area — could flip that seat from red to blue, creating a 5-3 delegation. Sharing that concern, Klein said her group would oppose any map that was not drawn 7-1.
“Republicans across this state have gone out and fought hard and long to get Republicans in positions to fight our battles,” Klein said. “We’re looking to the Republicans to stand up and fight this battle and get us a 7-1 map.”
The anti-abortion advocate also defended the idea of redrawing the Kansas City-based 5th District, which would likely get carved up by a 7-1 map.
“I think the people in the district have changed,” Klein said, “and they’re looking to vote their values.”
Exactly how partisan the redistricting process ought to be was also a recurring theme throughout the hearing. Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial and chairman of the committee that drew the proposed map, was scrutinized by Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, who questioned Shaul’s “partisan or political motivations.”
Shaul said he had none.
Rowden addressed the debate over partisanship in redistricting, arguing that the gerrymandering in both Republican-leaning and Democrat-leaning states “speaks to the partisanship of this process.”
“I think each of us has a bit of a different opinion on different levels about how partisan we’re supposed to be in this process,” he said. “But in today’s brand of politics, everything’s partisan, right? That’s the way it is.”
Rowden’s more conservative colleagues pointed a finger of disloyalty at him for supporting what Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, has repeatedly called a “Pelosi map.”
Eigel accused Rowden of “finding and theorizing reasons why we should potentially send more Democrats to reinforce Joe Biden in Washington, D.C.”
But Rowden maintained that by reaching for a 7-1 map, Republicans could risk an even worse fate over the next 10 years: more Democratic seats than Republican.
Former Gov. Eric Greitens has joined the redistricting wrangle on which map is best for the Republican party, accusing lawmakers like Rowden, in their support of the proposed map, of betraying party interests and “trying to build a map to support Nancy Pelosi,” he said on KCMO Talk Radio Tuesday.
But even from the outset of Tuesday’s fierce hearing, Shaul didn’t try to stoke tensions.
“This is just like any other bill,” he said.