JEFFERSON CITY — A bill exempting those developing innovative products or services from government regulation was passed on a voice vote by the Missouri Senate Tuesday.
This is the first piece of legislation the Senate passed this year; it goes to the House for consideration next. The House is considering similar legislation.
The “Regulatory Sandbox Act,” Senate Bill 3, creates a two-year space during which individuals and businesses can develop and begin selling “innovative” products or services with fewer government regulations.
It also creates a Regulatory Relief Office to assist business innovators.
The new office would administer the sandbox program and “act as a liaison between private businesses and applicable agencies that regulate such businesses to identify state laws or regulations that could potentially be waived or suspended under the sandbox program,” according to the amended version of the bill that passed.
During Tuesday’s session, the Senate also passed a bill allowing certain experienced physical therapists to treat a patient without a referral or prescription from a doctor.
Under Senate Bill 51, a person with a doctorate in physical therapy or five years of clinical experience would be allowed to begin treating a patient.
If a patient does not improve within either 10 visits or 30 days, whichever comes first, the physical therapist must refer the patient to a doctor. If the patient does improve, the physical therapist must consult with a doctor every 10 visits or 30 days during the course of treatment.