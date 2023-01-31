JEFFERSON CITY — A bill exempting those developing innovative products or services from government regulation was passed on a voice vote by the Missouri Senate Tuesday.

This is the first piece of legislation the Senate passed this year; it goes to the House for consideration next. The House is considering similar legislation.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at alyse.pfeil@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700 

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you