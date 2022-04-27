Tax-credit scholarships created under a new Missouri law will primarily go to students attending religious schools when the program gets underway this fall.
Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has certified six religious groups as educational assistance organizations to manage and distribute the scholarship funds. Families will apply for the scholarships through the group connected to the school the student plans to attend. Home-schooled students can also use the scholarships for educational costs including tutoring or technology.
The groups approved to run the MOScholars program include:
• Agudath Israel of Missouri, which will primarily provide scholarships to attend Orthodox Jewish schools in St. Louis County. Agudath Israel “will also partner with home-school students meeting the organization’s requirements,” according to the MOScholars website.
• Association of Christian Schools International Children’s Tuition Fund, providing scholarships to member schools and “non-member and home schools as requested and needed.”
• Bright Futures Fund for schools in the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph along with eligible home-schooled students.
• Herzog Foundation for Christian schools and “secular and schools of other faiths as needed.”
• The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, for students attending Lutheran schools and home-schooled students.
• Today and Tomorrow Education Foundation for private and parochial schools in the St. Louis region as well as home-schooled students.
The MOScholars program allows residents and businesses to receive a credit of up to 50% of state tax liability for donating to the educational assistance organizations.
The groups will then grant the annual scholarships of up to $6,375, prioritizing those students with special needs or from low-income families. The scholarships will be offered starting in the 2022-2023 school year.
Under the state law signed last year by Gov. Mike Parson, private schools must not discriminate on the basis of race, color or national origin to receive the scholarship money.
But federal law allows religious schools to discriminate in hiring and enrollment decisions on the basis of religion. The schools are also exempt from protections under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
In its first year, the program could divert up to $25 million in tax credits to private schools. The scholarships can only go to students in charter counties or cities with more than 30,000 people, including St. Louis city and St. Louis and Jefferson counties.