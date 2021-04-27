JEFFERSON CITY — The final scheduled meeting of Missouri’s House redistricting committee drew the biggest name of any of its hearings this legislative session.
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, lobbied for an “equitable” redistricting process in addressing state lawmakers as part of a longer visit to the Capitol on Tuesday.
Tuesday marked the last hearing of a larger process in which the House Special Committee on Redistricting has heard testimony from lawmakers and constituents from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. The testimonies are designed to better inform the committee about the makeup of each district before it begins drawing new district maps this fall.
Bush’s appearance at Tuesday’s hearing for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, the St. Louis-centered district she represents, came on the heels of Monday’s release of state population totals by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Those showed Missouri’s population holding steady, meaning it will retain eight seats in Congress.
However, the more granular district-level population data that will determine those districts’ shapes are not expected from the census until September.
However, 2019 population estimates foreshadow a population decrease for the 1st District. That means its boundaries will likely have to expand further into St. Louis County, in order to comply with constitutional requirements that districts be “roughly equal” in population.
While Bush provided some initial thoughts on where the lines of her district should extend, her high-profile attendance at the hearing as a rising star in national Democratic politics appeared to be largely aimed at drawing attention to the redistricting process.
"This is not an independent commission," Bush said in an interview, referring the the control that state lawmakers have over the congressional redistricting process in Missouri. "So we have to look to our state legislature to say, let's do this in an equitable manner."
Her appearance Tuesday made her the only congressperson to come before the committee during its eight separate district hearings.
"I didn't want to look back and, if this thing doesn't go in a way that I feel favors our district, say, 'Oh shoot, could I have done something.'"