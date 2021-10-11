After five years representing Columbia in the Missouri House of Representatives, State Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, announced in a statement Monday that she will not seek reelection in 2022.
Reflecting on her time in office, Stevens said in the statement that she has "dedicated [herself] to advancing policy to support families with low incomes, people struggling with the disease of addiction, and ... promote social and economic justice for all Missourians."
Stevens would have been eligible for reelection to a fourth and final two-year term, after which she would have been forced out by Missouri's term limits for state House representatives.
Stevens successfully spearheaded a bill during this year's legislative session that aims to provide pregnant women and mothers with access to fresh produce. This bill allowed for Missourians in the state's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program to receive vouchers to shop at farmer's markets.
"It has truly been the honor of my lifetime to represent and fight for the progressive values we share in the 46th District," Stevens said in the statement.
She said she plans on continuing her career as a social work professional and that she will apply everything she has learned in Jefferson City to her future work.