Steve Walsh of Ashland, communications director for U.S. Rep. Vicki Hartzler, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and is breathing with the help of a ventilator.
His wife, Republican state Rep. Sara Walsh also has been sickened by the respiratory disease, but she is not hospitalized, according to a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Walsh, who serves as majority caucus chair for the House Republicans, told KRCG-TV Thursday that she chose not to get a COVID-19 vaccination because vaccines were not approved by the Food and Drug Administration and she had concerns about risk factors.
She also told the television station she didn’t want a vaccination because she hadn’t contracted the virus for more than a year.
Walsh posted this week on Twitter: "Friends please pray for my precious husband. He is very sick and in the hospital."
A special prayer service was held for him and other prayer concerns Thursday at the Ashland Baptist Church, where the Walshes are members.
Walsh is running for the Missouri's 4th District seat in Congress, now held by Hartlzer who is vying for the U.S. Senate.