Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small

For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

The Foot District Plaque

The Foot District was named for its location at the "foot" of Jefferson City's historically Black college Lincoln University. 

On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.

brothers.jpg

Arthur Brown, left, and Glover Brown meet regularly at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Jefferson City to host their “Friends of Lafayette Street” meetings. “He’s not a quitter,” Arthur said of his brother. “You could run up against a solid brick wall, and most people would stop. He’s gonna stop and look at it ... and not give up.”
Ayanna.jpg

Ayanna Shivers was elected mayor of Mexico, Mo., on April 8, 2019. An Easter egg hunt for local children in foster care was the first community event she attended as mayor.
Lincoln University.jpg

Founded in 1866, Lincoln University is a historically Black college in Jefferson City. It started when Civil War soldiers of the 62nd United States Colored Infantry returned to Missouri and wanted to establish an educational institution.
  • Kassidy Arena is the Engagement Producer for KBIA. In her role, she reports and produces stories highlighting underrepresented communities, focuses on community outreach and promoting media literacy. She was born in Berkeley, California, raised in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated with a degree in Journalism at the University of Missouri, Columbia.

