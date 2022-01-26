JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican chasm on redistricting landed on the Senate floor Wednesday when conservative senators stalled a vote on a new congressional map passed by the House.
Senators were expected to debate the map into the evening. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said in an interview that “there could be” a compromise that emerges from negotiations. As of 6 p.m., senators were taking a break after debating the bill for hours, ending around 8 p.m. without resolution.
Redistricting happens every 10 years, after the release of new census data. Senate Bill 663, which would establish district lines for the next decade, contains an emergency clause that would allow it to go into effect before the Aug. 2 primary election. However, the clause must receive a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and House to pass.
Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, a conservative proponent of a map to create a 7-1 Republican majority in Missouri’s congressional delegation, led the effort to dump the map passed by the House. That map would likely maintain the current 6-2 Republican majority.
The 7-1 map would redraw the 5th District, which encompasses the Kansas City area.
Onder contended that the House-passed map would threaten a Republican-leaning 2nd District, home to St. Charles County, part of which Onder represents.
“It essentially throws it to the wolves,” Onder said.
Rowden said Missouri is behind many states in drawing new lines and therefore, under a time crunch. If the Missouri General Assembly doesn’t pass a map, it risks having the courts draw the lines.
With a conservative majority in the General Assembly, and a court not “generally seen as conservative in Missouri,” Rowden wants to avoid it reaching that point.
”It’s an obligation that is uniquely ours,” Rowden said. “And you don’t want to fail in that obligation.”
The debate turned personal when Onder questioned whether Rowden and his campaign accepted money from a congressperson who benefits from the 6-2 map. Rowden said he has not accepted money from a congressperson. In an interview, he said later it was unfortunate that members have “devalued the decorum of the Senate.”
Onder and other conservative senators proceeded to filibuster the congressional redistricting plan that passed through a Senate committee Tuesday. The filibustering senators read emails from constituents, recounted Tuesday’s nearly three-hour hearing and compared Missouri’s options with redistricting maps from across the country.
Conservatives expressed concern that the 6-2 map could instead elect five Republicans and three Democrats in coming years.
“Are we doing our part as state senators to help regain control of Washington and have a Republican Congress?” asked Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg. “As an advocate for a 7-1 map, I believe we are. But I believe the five-Democrat, three-Republican map that passed the House, that’s not helping.”
Gubernatorial appointments hearings, including that of the new Department of Health and Senior Services director, were set to take place after the morning Senate session adjourned but were postponed as the filibuster stretched into the afternoon.