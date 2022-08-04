 Skip to main content
Revegetating the 'moonscape': How agencies reclaim Missouri's abandoned mine land

The remains of Missouri’s mining history are, at times, unrecognizable.

In west-central Missouri’s Henry County, there are parts of a 107-acre property that are patchy, rocky and hostile to plants. Just down the gravel road, though, several sites feature big blue stem, clover and other lush vegetation. All these plots are in the town of Montrose and were similarly mined then abandoned generations ago. They’re just in different phases of healing.

Austin Rehagen, environmental specialist at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, walks on unvegetated

Austin Rehagen, environmental specialist at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, walks on barren ground at a former mine site on July 21. Companies that mined land before 1977 often removed needed layers in the land’s soil profile and failed to save them for eventual restoration. The absence of topsoil makes it difficult for plant life to grow.

See Page 4A.
An un-reclaimed pit, located off Route 52

Iron stains the soil and water at an abandoned mine pit off Route 52 on July 21 in Montrose.
Austin Rehagen, environmental specialist

Austin Rehagen, environmental specialist at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, holds up a chunk of shale at an abandoned former mine on July 21 in Montrose. Shale is a sedimentary rock that forms when different minerals are compressed over time.
Signs of runoff are evident on unvegetated land

Signs of runoff are evident at a former mine site in Montrose. The absence of topsoil makes it difficult for plant life to grow, leaving behind patches of barren land.
Download PDF Map of Newton County Mine Tailings site
A map of the Newton County Mine Tailings site.
Download PDF Missouri DNR uses native species on its reclaimed abandoned mine land
A plot of land that was reclaimed

A plot of land that was reclaimed in January 2021 near Appleton City.
