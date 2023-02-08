JEFFERSON CITY — A revised version of Senate Bill 4, a broad education bill also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, passed the Senate on a voice vote Wednesday.

While some in the opposition expressed appreciation for changes that had been made to the bill, a pair of black Democratic senators criticized the proposed legislation — saying it would limit teachers’ ability to educate on racial inequality.

