JEFFERSON CITY — A revised version of Senate Bill 4, a broad education bill also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, passed the Senate on a voice vote Wednesday.
While some in the opposition expressed appreciation for changes that had been made to the bill, a pair of black Democratic senators criticized the proposed legislation — saying it would limit teachers’ ability to educate on racial inequality.
“I just think this is onerous, and I think it’s a bad bill. It’s a bad hand for the teachers,” said Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, closing out almost an hour of criticism of the bill.
“We want to talk about this, but we don’t want to talk about funding the teachers,” she said. “We want to talk about this, but we don’t want to talk about creating an environment for teachers to thrive. This should not happen. This shouldn’t even be a thought.”
The bill has gone through many changes since it was first proposed, including being combined with two other related bills, SB 42 and SB 89.
Notably, a clause stating that “No school shall offer a course on critical race theory in grades kindergarten through twelve” was removed from the version of the bill that was adopted.
“You don’t want to just define terms and then make it so that people have to dance around terms,” said Daniel Wilhelm, chief of staff of the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester. “You just want to define ideas and concepts that you find are not appropriate.”
The language that remains in the final version of the bill is more ambiguous. It states that teachers cannot promote a viewpoint stating that any racial group is superior or inferior, that any group should be advantaged or disadvantaged, or that any member of a group bears responsibility for that group’s past actions.
During floor debate , May and Sen. Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City, who are both black, expressed concerns that the bill’s wording would prevent teachers from teaching about past and present racial inequality by opening them up to complaints and lawsuits by parents.
“That’s American history,” May said. “And however tough this conversation is, it’s a conversation that needs to happen in our educational system.”
As previously reported in the Missourian, May and Washington were strong opponents of the bill when it was debated in the Senate earlier this month before being set aside. That allowed Koenig to work out some changes and offer those Wednesday as a substitute for the original bill.
The bill, Koenig noted during debate, does contain specific provisions stating its language should not be used to prevent education on African American history, Native American history, women’s history, Asian American History and Hispanic history, and that topics such as slavery, segregation, and affirmative action are likewise protected.
However, May said that the ambiguity remained, calling it a “fragile line.”
“You’re saying, ‘okay, you can teach this,’” May said. “But I have to be very careful how I teach it, and how I say it.”
The main section of the bill, the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act, contains several provisions aimed at increasing parents’ involvement in and control over their children’s education. One provision would necessitate the creation of a state transparency portal where parents can review all materials used in schools.
Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, said while she supported some provisions incorporated into the bill in negotiations, including changes made to support homeless students, she still viewed it as an attack on public education.
“I think the people who benefit from setting up sort of an adversarial relationship between parent and teacher, or parent and school district, I think the only people who benefit are those who have an interest in dismantling public schools,” Arthur said.
The bill faces a final procedural vote in the Senate before it will move to the House of Representatives for consideration.