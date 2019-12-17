The Missouri Department of Transportation is accepting public comments on the new Interstate 70 bridge planned to be built over the Missouri River in Rocheport. 

As a part of the next stage of planning for the construction of the new bridge, the public will have the option to submit comments following the reevaluation of the environmental impact of the bridge completed in 2005, according to a news release from MoDOT. 

The deadline to submit comments is Jan. 2. Comments can be submitted by emailing Project Director Brandi Baldwin at brandi.baldwin@modot.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-ASK-MODOT. People can also submit questions through Twitter or Facebook, according to the release.  

