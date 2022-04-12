JEFFERSON CITY- Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, wants to name a bridge after U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Rowden started the process more than a year ago to have the Rocheport bridge named after Blunt, in recognition of his role in securing federal funding for its reconstruction.
However, Rowden said Tuesday that he recently discovered a petition was filed to name the I-70 Rocheport bridge after a deceased military veteran. In fact, the Rocheport bridge was named after Marine Lance Cpl. Leon Deraps in September 2018. Deraps, of Jamestown, was killed in Iraq in 2006.
Not to upset anyone or step on any toes, Rowden now wants to name the Jefferson City Missouri River bridge after Blunt. Located near the state Capitol, the Jefferson City bridge includes a southbound span that was completed in 1955 and a northbound one that was built in 1991.
“Given all the work that he has done and brought to this state in the course of his 12 years in the United States Senate and time before that in Congress, this is a fitting way to memorialize his service to this great state,” Rowden said.
The Rocheport bridge is one of many Heroes Ways in the state. Heroes Ways are identified as bridges, highway interchanges, and segments of highways to honor fallen heroes of the U.S. Armed Forces. Any Heroes Way that is approved by the Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight can keep its designated name for 20 years.
When a Heroes Way reaches year 19, an application can be submitted to renew the Heroes Way name for an additional 20 years.
Linda Wilson Horn, communications director for MoDOT, said she has been working with Rowden to find another highway segment, interchange or bridge that could be named after Blunt given that the Rocheport bridge is already named.
“So, the Rocheport bridge would be up for having a new name come 2038, but in the meantime, we’ll just have to find another place to name after Senator Blunt,” Horn said.
The current bridge in Rocheport was completed in 1960 and after 62 years, it is ready to be replaced. The new bridge is estimated to cost $240 million, with $81.4 million coming from a federal grant. It is expected to be reliable for commuters for 100 years.