Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, is hoping to address violent crime and inadequate law enforcement staffing in cities across Missouri.
On Dec. 2. Rowden pre-filed legislation that would establish a grant program to fund the hiring of officers in municipal police departments. He filed the bill in advance of Missouri’s upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 8.
“Part of the issue we have here in Columbia and in other municipalities around the state is they don’t have the resources to have a fully staffed force to help keep communities safe,” Rowden said in an email. “This isn’t the be-all end-all but will hopefully lay a solid foundation for additional action items.”
The bill outlines the “Community Crime Reduction Grant Program” to provide funding to municipal police departments to finance the hiring and training of additional officers to more closely match the U.S. Department of Justice’s staffing recommendations.
For a department to qualify to receive funds, it must employ fewer than two officers per one thousand residents and be in an area with a population of 75,000 to 125,000 people. Columbia’s population was estimated to be about 123,000 as of July 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
There are a handful of cities that have a population within this range, including Independence, Lee’s Summit and O’Fallon, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
The grants would also provide funding to send officers to at least one seminar related to fair and impartial policing and another related to racial sensitivity at the MU Law Enforcement Training Institute.
This bill follows a meeting Rowden had in November with mayors and police chiefs of Missouri’s largest cities to understand local efforts to curb violent crime, according to a news release.
In 2016, when Rowden held a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives, he proposed a similar bill that failed to make it out of committee and didn’t become law. That bill would’ve established a similar grant program, which aimed to increase police presence in larger communities.
