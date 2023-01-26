JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate is likely to vote this session on bills impacting transgender athletes, Senate Pro Tempore Caleb Rowden said Thursday.

A Senate Education Committee removed language on transgender sports participation before approving the so-called Parents Bill of Rights earlier in the week.

  State House reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science.

  Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters.

