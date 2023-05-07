JEFFERSON CITY — Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, says he didn’t think he would win when he first appeared on the 2012 ballot for a state House seat.

Voters in the 44th House District and the 19th Senate District have since proved him wrong. Eleven years later, he has risen to the most powerful seat in the Senate — president pro tempore — becoming the first senator representing Boone County to hold that position.

