JEFFERSON CITY — Students could opt for virtual education without approval of their school districts or charter schools under a bill sponsored by Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia.
Rowden said Tuesday that he proposed the bill to address two components: the increased use of online classes because of COVID-19 and the needs of kids who would benefit from alternative education options.
Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, said she was not a fan of the legislation, which was heard by the Senate Committee on Education.
“I think that this is one of several bills that attempt to undermine the public school system serving the vast majority of Americans,” Schupp said.
Under the proposed act, the charter school or district must provide in writing its reasoning behind why a virtual education is not in the best educational interest of the student, and the final decisionmaking authority would rest with the student’s parents or legal guardians.
Rowden said the committee had been trying to pass virtual school expansion bills for years, but has always been met with tremendous amounts of bureaucratic opposition from a whole host of entities.
Schupp countered that the bill undermines the investment of taxpayers’ dollars in the public school system.
“We act as if it’s a bureaucratic problem,” Schupp said. “It is a big entity that needs to deal with a lot of situations to make sure every one of our kids gets an education.”
Lynsie Hunt, a school leader with the online public school, Missouri Connections Academy, testified in support. She said that only 623 students were able to get past their district denials out of the 6,000-plus applications the online school received for the current school year.
Hunt added that her daughter wanted a full-time virtual education and faced multiple district denials.
“I had to get an advocate to tell them this is her right as a student and my right as a mother to choose which educational platform she wants to use,” she said.
Dale Herl, superintendent of the Independence School District, was one of the most staunch witnesses in opposition. He criticized the funding that would go to the virtual school programs if the bill gets passed.
Herl said depending upon how this is calculated, the districts could pay more than is needed to educate virtual students.
“Let’s be honest about this, it is about the money, and this bill fleeces the Missouri taxpayer. They deserve to get the best product at the best price,” Herl said.
Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, responded to Herl with the question whether it is appropriate for school districts to be the gatekeepers of the childrens’ best educational interest, and why that couldn’t be their parents instead.
“I have five kids that are all different, they learn differently and have different needs,” Koenig said, and added that only one of them attends public school.
Koenig said that in Riverview Gardens, not a single student out of the 170 enrolled is proficient in math, and zero students know proper English in St. Louis Public Schools. He questioned if these schools were the best products at the best price, and if it is proper to bar these students from a possibly better virtual learning environment.