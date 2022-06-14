Service organizations across Missouri are facing the possibility of losing state money due to a new bill that would prohibit sleeping on public property.
The bill is on Gov. Mike Parson's desk and was developed by the think tank Cicero Institute of Texas.
This concept of addressing homelessness has been adopted in states such as Texas and Tennessee. A provision causing controversy is the creation of a Class C misdemeanor and fine that come with being caught camping or otherwise sleeping in an unauthorized public space.
Its goal, according to the bill's sponsors, is not to send homeless people to jail but instead to create a system that prioritizes mental health and addiction services over permanent housing. The bill contradicts the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's approach to homelessness, which is the “housing first” model.
Potential impact on federal money
The bill would redirect money being used to address homelessness in Missouri toward the creation of temporary shelters or camps that provide resources for people struggling with mental health or drug abuse. Under the bill, those living in sanctioned camps would undergo a mental health and substance abuse evaluation. The secured camps would also provide access to water and electricity.
The proposal also calls for cities with higher per-capita rates of homelessness than the Missouri average, or those caught failing to enforce the ban on street sleeping, to lose state money.
The legislation defines state money as “any funds raised by the state and federal funds received by the state for housing or homelessness, but shall not include any federal funds not able to be used for housing programs pursuant to this section due to federal statutory or regulatory restrictions.”
That convoluted language has many social service organizations confused. Empower Missouri, a coalition of nonprofits that works to end poverty, asked lawmakers to “hold” the bill until it becomes clear what money the proposed law affects.
The bulk of the money Missouri has to address homelessness comes from the federal government and is intended to connect unsheltered individuals or families with housing. Empower Missouri works with about 45 affordable housing nonprofit partners across the state.
Sarah Owsley, policy and advocacy director for Empower Missouri, said she’s heard from many of them since the bill passed and that they are “very concerned and confused.”
“Our state law is potentially going to say we can't use the funds the way that they are designed to be used and the way HUD tells us to use them,” Owsley said.
Owsley said Empower Missouri and its partners encouraged lawmakers during the session to oppose the bill.
“Our organization and the advocates we worked with made hundreds of comments with lawmakers, and this language still passed both the House and the Senate with very little conversation,” Owsley said.
Empower Missouri is trying to get clarification from the Department of Housing and Urban Development about how the bill would impact Missouri’s federal money for homelessness.
“Our whole statewide grant could be in danger," Owsley said. "But we're hopeful that that will not be the case.”
Money as incentive, penalty
Scarlett Loomas of the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp. in southeast Missouri said the nature of the bill threatens to cut all funding to small organizations.
"But, given that public services are generally cash-strapped, I'm concerned that a lack of manpower to enforce these new laws could result in broad cuts to funding for the supportive services we provide."
The Delta Area corporation serves six rural counties in the Bootheel, and Loomas said it relies on state and federal money to stay afloat. She doesn't think there would be enough funding or jail space to accommodate the provisions of the bill but said she couldn't make an assumption about police department staffing.
Local governments can allocate 25% of their state grants to develop public safety teams to reach out to the homeless, according to the bill.
Another provision in the bill would reward local governments with a bonus if they reduce the number of homeless people who are unsheltered, in jail or hospitalized. Bill sponsor Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Sikeston, called this a pay-for-performance model.
The Missouri Housing Development Commission has a housing trust funded by $3 fees on all real estate documents requested in the state. It gives groups money to provide services across a range of six categories. Many rural organizations that receive money from the commission could lose it if their communities fail to enforce the ban on sleeping in public spaces.
An organization like the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp. that spans more than one county could lose money if just one city or town fails to enforce the ban.
"I don't think we could effectively collaborate without additional funding to hire people specifically dedicated to ensuring ongoing coordination between law enforcement and social services," Loomas said. "I mean, we're kind of perpetually short-staffed and underfunded, so current efforts aren't as consistent as this proposal would require."
Brent Engel, spokesperson for the North East Community Action Corp., has mixed feelings about the new law.
“I think it's a good faith effort to address what is clearly a tragedy that seems to be getting worse," Engel said. "However, I do agree with some homeless advocates who say that it doesn't address specific causes of homelessness."
Engel said he thinks the bill’s plan to offer communities financial incentives to reduce homelessness — and to penalize those that don’t — is a novel approach to the issue.
“No one wants to see their hard-earned tax dollars wasted,” Engel said.
Rural homelessness
Missouri has more than 6,000 people experiencing homelessness, according to a report from the Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The state has seen a consistent rise in unsheltered homelessness since 2007, with a 48% increase from 2007 to 2020, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
Rehder is adamant that the state needs to focus on mental health and drug abuse resources for the homeless population. She said she has personal experience living in poverty and has watched a family member struggle with drug abuse. Rehder said the federal housing-first policy does not work.
Rehder and Rep. Bruce DeGroot, R-Chesterfield, worked with the Cicero Institute to craft the bill. They were impressed with the short-term housing options available in Texas, which has a street sleeping ban.
DeGroot told The Missourian that he's confident this legislation wouldn't criminalize homelessness, and that it's not the point.
Organizations that serve rural communities worry that Parson will sign the bill into law. Groups such as the Delta Area corporation and those that provide care to rural residents rely on state funding and don't have a lot of access to private donors.
Cortney Mullins, outreach services director for the Missouri Valley Community Action Agency, said many people in the areas the agency serves don't believe there is a homeless population in their community.
"The homeless here are more hidden, you know?" Mullins said. "They just look like the normal person walking down the street, and you have no clue that they're homeless."
The Missouri Valley agency provides services such as emergency housing and weatherization assistance to 4,000 to 5,000 people per year in Carroll, Chariton, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Ray and Saline counties in central Missouri.
Mullins said homelessness is "out of control" in Marshall. The Missouri Valley group does "crisis intervention" by providing services such as helping with rent and utility payments, but its main problem is limited affordable housing to place people in.
"They're coming out of the woodwork... We'll have five or six calls a day with people that are homeless," Mullins said. "Our main issue around here is there's no housing to put them in."
Owsley, of Empower Missouri, worries that in many communities across Missouri there is no place for those sleeping on the street to go.
“All of us really agree that sleeping outside is untenable and undignified for our neighbors. That argument is agreed upon by everyone," Owsley said. "The problem is there's... not space for people to go to.”
Homelessness in rural areas looks different from more urban locations. The North East Community Action Corp. works with 12 counties — three urban and nine rural — in Northeast Missouri. Engel said rural homeless people usually have a place to stay, as opposed to being completely unsheltered. They often couch surf or stay temporarily with friends or family. Engel said many also have jobs.
Engel hopes the street sleeping ban in the bill would not be strictly enforced. But, he said, the provision could help connect homeless people to services like theirs.
“Any homeless person arrested might actually benefit in the long run because they might be put in touch with agencies such as ours. That can help,” Engel said.
The bill's future
Often toward the end of the legislative session, lawmakers attach their bills to another as an amendment. It's a last-ditch effort to get the proposals across the finish line. The process leads to sprawling bills being delivered to the governor's desk.
Neither the House nor the Senate version of the homeless bill got voted on by the full chamber. Rehder attached it as an amendment to a bill by Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, regarding political subdivisions. The heavily amended legislation then overwhelmingly passed in both chambers.
The future of the bill now is in the hands of Parson, whose options are to sign or veto it in its entirety.
In 2020 Parson vetoed a different bill regarding political subdivisions, saying it was unconstitutional because it contained too many unrelated subjects.
The governor's office did not indicate whether he plans to support the bill. Kelli Jones, spokesperson for the governor, said all recently passed legislation is under thorough review.
Owsley said Empower Missouri is exploring potential legal challenges to the street sleeping ban. She said she was surprised this bill advanced with little question by the legislature.
“My guess," Owsley said, "is that lawmakers looked at it and did not fully understand what homeless services look like now and believed that this was a way to offer more services to people who are experiencing homelessness, without understanding that actually what it will do is withdraw services from people who are experiencing homelessness, withdraw potentially housing from those folks and make it more difficult then for them to self-stabilize.”
Engel said he is glad lawmakers are attempting to address the issue.
“I applaud anybody who steps up and takes this problem seriously and tries to think outside the box on... new and better ways that we can address homelessness.”
Mullins said the Missouri Valley Community Action Agency can't predict what will happen if the governor signs the bill.
"We have a very diverse geographical area that we cover," she said. "I think it would just mainly have to just kind of wait and see how it plays out," Mullins said.