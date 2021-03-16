On Tuesday, Missouri's 62 rural hospitals became eligible for relief funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
According to a news release sent by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, $10 million has been allocated for this purpose. If the hospitals can provide proof they lost revenue because of business interruptions between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021, they will be reimbursed for the losses.
These hospitals provide services to rural and underserved populations. Within these 62 rural hospitals, 31 are Critical Access Hospitals, which have 25 beds or fewer and provide a limited scope of service. There are also five behavioral health hospitals in rural areas, but these are not eligible for CARES Act funding.
The maximum amount that a single hospital can be reimbursed for under this agreement is $161,290.
Rural hospitals can submit requests for reimbursement, which must be approved by the Office of Rural Health and Primary Care within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to the news release. Hospitals will receive instructions from the health department on how to apply for funding.
Applications must be submitted by May 31.