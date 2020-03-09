ST. LOUIS — Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders touched on many of his campaign mainstays during a rally less than a day before Missourians vote in the presidential primary.
Sanders addressed education, immigration, climate change, criminal justice and healthcare — including the coronavirus. But he started his rally by tackling a controversial question.
"Am I saying Missouri right, or is it Missour-ah?" he asked a crowd of several thousand Monday afternoon in the downtown Stifel Theatre . The enthusiastic crowd wore "Feel the Bern" and "Not me, us" T-shirts and held official blue "Bernie 2020" signs.
Sanders’ visit to St. Louis came three days after a study abroad student in the county tested "presumptive positive" for COVID-19. He mentioned the recent outbreak in terms of his plan for free healthcare and said testing and vaccines, once they are created, should be free.
"Think about the insanity of a system where today somebody wakes up, and maybe they think they have the symptoms of coronavirus, yet they can not afford to go to a doctor," Sanders said. "What does that mean? They could go to work and make a serious epidemic even worse."
The virus was just one example of how Sanders said his healthcare plan would impact people.
"To go bankrupt because you’re dealing with cancer or heart disease should not be happening in America," he said.
Along with free healthcare, Sanders spoke about education as a right at both primary school and university levels. He promised to increase pay for teachers to a minimum $60,000 a year, as well as triple funding for schools with low income populations and make all college and trade school free.
"We’re going to bring people together because you know and I know when we have the same priorities in America, we put education at the very top of that list," he said. "That means that all of our children, black and white and Latino, Native American and Asian American, they are entitled to a high quality education."
People of color face hurdles in the education system as well as the prison system, Sanders said. He wants to fundamentally change how the prison system is run and end the war on drugs.
"I know Missouri has dealt with this issue, that we need fundamental reforms to a broken and racist criminal justice system," he said. "Think outside of the box. Ask yourself a simple question: Wealthiest country on Earth, why do we have more people in jail – disproportionately African American, Latino, Native American – than any other country, including China?"
Sanders also touched on concerns of electability. He said that Joe Biden was a friend, and that both men had agreed to support whoever is given the Democratic nomination. But he also stressed the necessity of encouraging voter turnout for young people.
"Our campaign is the campaign that in the general election can bring millions of young people to the polls," he said.
Rally attendees shared a range of priorities and reasons for supporting Sanders.
"I really believe in everything Bernie Sanders stands for," attendee Mary Rudy said. "He’s always had these positions."
She said the biggest issues she was considering were related to health care.
If Sanders doesn’t win the Democratic nomination, Rudy said she doesn’t see herself voting for Biden.
"I will vote down ticket, but I won’t vote for our president," she said.
Health care access was also a major consideration for Abdullah Kuziez, 20.
"With this epidemic, a more equitable healthcare system could really ease the burden of something like coronavirus," he said.
Colleen Dixon, 31, voted for Sanders in the 2016 primary.
"He’s been on the right side of history consistently," she said.
Student loan debt forgiveness was a key issue for her, but if Bernie doesn’t win the nomination, she said she would still vote blue.
Karlee Schmitt, 26, also voted for Bernie in 2016.
"He has iconic people behind him, like Jesse Jackson," she said.
She said she would vote for Biden if Sanders didn’t win.
"I would hate myself, but I would do it," she said.
Linda Lyons, 68, did not come into this election cycle supporting Sanders.
"I was for Elizabeth Warren, but he’s OK," she said.
Her biggest concern was beating Donald Trump, and she said she hoped Sanders was the best candidate for the job, but she wasn’t picky.
"They could run a vacuum against him, and I would vote," she said.
Justin Spencer said his support for Sanders came at least in part from his hopes for his 10-month-old daughter, Zora.
"We want to build her a better future," he said. "If we can get rid of these student loans, then I can put more money into her."
For Sabra Teel, her support was all about how much she could trust Sanders.
"I like having someone I feel like I could put my rights in their hands, and they would actually fight for them," she said.
Sanders trailed Clinton by less than .3% during Missouri’s 2016 primary election.
Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide on Tuesday.