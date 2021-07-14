St. Louis Post-Dispatch
JEFFERSON CITY — Students will be able to draw on scholarship funds in order to attend the school of their choice under a significant shift in Missouri education policy signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson.
The legislation creates the “Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program,” allowing residents to receive a tax credit for donating to certain educational assistance organizations.
Those groups would then grant scholarships to eligible students, prioritizing students with special needs and students from low-income families.
The first scholarships are expected to be available for the 2022-23 school year.
Parson’s signature on the measure, which was sponsored by Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, drew praise and scorn.
“For more than a decade students, parents, and teachers have been pleading for the right to choose the best education for their child,” said Laura Slay, executive director of the Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri. “Today marks an historic victory for Missouri students desperate for better educational options.”
But, the proposal could mean $50 million less in tax collections per year once people claim the credit, causing opponents to worry the program would harm the state’s ability to fund other priorities while money flows to private entities.
Missouri School Boards’ Association Executive Director Melissa Randol said the new law will divert taxpayer dollars to private institutions.
“Missouri is 49th in the country in average starting teachers’ salaries – we need to invest in Missouri’s high quality teachers, rather than funnel money to institutions that have no accountability to taxpayers for how they spend taxpayers’ dollars or how they educate our children,” Randol said.
In February, the measure squeaked out of the House on an 82-71 vote, winning the minimum number of “yes” votes necessary to advance to the upper chamber. Thirty Republicans voted against the measure.
In the Senate, all Democrats and four Republicans voted against the proposal.
The legislation affects only students in charter counties, or cities with more than 30,000 people, meaning students in St. Louis, and the counties of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson would be eligible in the St. Louis area, as well as students in the largest suburbs around Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia, Joplin, St. Joseph, Jefferson City and Cape Girardeau.
Democratic critics said that if the program was good for the state, it should apply to the entire state.
The new law now awaits the drafting of rules in the state Treasurer’s office.
The legislation is House Bill 349.