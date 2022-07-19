A second suspect in the drive-by killing of a 15-year-old girl in February was arrested Monday afternoon.
Oscar Ashford, 17, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of La’Abryion “Aubrey” Doxley, a victim in a Feb. 19 drive-by shooting on McKee Street.
Her mother told KOMU at the time that her daughter was lying in her bed when bullets came through the window and killed her. Two other victims survived.
Another suspect, Samarion Robins, was arrested last week, also on a second-degree murder charge. Both Robins and Ashford have been charged as adults.
Ashford faces charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently being held in Boone County Jail on $1 million bail.
Columbia Police officers received a call Feb. 19 reporting that someone had been shot at on 1816 McKee St.
According to the probable cause statement, officers found Doxley, who later died of her wounds in the hospital, and another victim who had been grazed by a bullet in his car near the building on McKee Street.
Officers obtained video surveillance footage from a residence nearby that showed a dark-colored Nissan traveling toward 1816 McKee Street with its lights off.
The video then shows what appears to be muzzle flashes coming from the Nissan as it approached the driveway of the home. One person could be seen shooting back at the Nissan from the driveway.
Four days after the shooting, officers interviewed a witness who told them she saw Ashford and Robins at a family gathering on Wilkes Boulevard on the night of the shooting.
She said that both men left together in a black Nissan. The witness then told police she overheard them telling someone about the shooting on McKee Street when they returned to the gathering.
According to the probable cause statement, Ashford told police he was driving the Nissan during the Feb. 19 shoot-out at 1816 McKee St.