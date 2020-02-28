Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he's doing everything he can to make sure Missouri doesn't make similar mistakes to Iowa in its upcoming primary election.
“In Missouri, we have both the presidential preference primary and then we have caucuses,” he said. “Could say we have the worst of both.”
Despite the fact that a neighboring state had a difficult time during the caucuses, Ashcroft made it clear that Missouri will do everything it can to make the March 10 presidential primaries run smoothly. He emphasized the importance of making election security a top priority this year.
Ashcroft said he has been meeting with federal and state officials in offices including the FBI and CIA, to make sure that there are no problems.
“We are putting major resources into making sure that our elections are secure, because they're really a foundational part of our government,” he said. “It's how you be individual, as citizens.”
During the Q&A, he was asked whether he supported felons who are still completing their sentences having a right to vote. Ashcroft mentioned that he wants felons to be aware of their right to vote once it is restored, but that allowing them to vote before then is not the best decision.
“As long as they have not finished what the judge said they owe to a society, then they give up that right,” he said.
Ashcroft also was asked whether he would try and make a difference in helping small businesses.
“A lot of times government makes it hard for small businesses, which is so stupid,” Ashcroft said. “Because when it really comes down to it, government needs businesses.”