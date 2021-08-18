Access to broadband in rural areas is essential to the “continuity of the educational process,” said Brian Yearwood, Columbia Public Schools superintendent, at a roundtable discussion with U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
Blunt listened to Boone County officials discuss broadband infrastructure needs Wednesday at the Commission Chamber. Blunt also talked about the importance of accessibility and affordability for broadband services throughout Missouri.
“I think what the pandemic has done is elevated the idea that this is not a luxury in many cases. It’s an essential connection,” said Blunt.
The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill recently passed by the Senate includes funding focused on broadband services throughout the country.
While he was excited for more federal focus on broadband within infrastructure, Blunt was unsure whether the Federal Communications Commission would continue to be the best choice in distributing these funds. He questioned the ability of the FCC over each state’s authority when it comes to filling the gaps of broadband needs.
Yearwood expressed the importance of broadband services for all students. District schools offer hot spots and devices for students, but service is necessary to make those work, Yearwood said.
“We must be able to continue the educational process by access to the internet,” Yearwood said.
Also at the roundtable, Blunt responded to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and COVID-19 vaccines.
Blunt considered the situation in Afghanistan an “unforced error” and did not see a need to remove troops from the country any time soon.
When asked what he is personally doing to help people who are currently in Afghanistan, Blunt said, “We’re talking to the state department everyday, and I’m talking to some of these individuals that are representing families everyday, and we’re going to continue to do that.”
Regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, Blunt confirmed he “will certainly” receive his third shot once the eight months have passed since his second vaccine dose. He encouraged everyone to get theirs as well.