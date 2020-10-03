Missouri Senator Josh Hawley awaits results of a COVID-19 test Saturday after several GOP lawmakers and allies tested positive.
Hawley consulted with his personal physician and the Office of the Attending Physician about his potential exposure to people with COVID-19, according to an email sent by his office.
The physicians did not recommend additional testing or quarantine due to his lack of symptoms, but was tested anyway "out of an abundance of caution."
The statement said the senator had not displayed any symptoms as of Saturday morning.
The news comes after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.
Since Friday morning, Trump, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin announced that they have tested positive.
On Saturday, Senate Republicans cancelled legislative work until Oct. 19 after three GOP Senators tested positive for the coronavirus.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are still on, though questions remain as to whether the Senate Judiciary Committee — on which Hawley, Tillis and Lee serve — has quorum to report out a nominee.
Over the last week, Hawley and many of the politicians who tested positive attended events at which few people wore masks and mingled amongst each other — including an event in which Trump introduced Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court.
Kellyanne was seated almost at the exact center of the triangle formed by Sen. Mike Lee, Melania Trump and Rev. Jenkins — all of whom tested positive earlier today. https://t.co/m3u88qDyPQ https://t.co/wm2SesZ4if pic.twitter.com/RLOfrIhGj0— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 3, 2020
As the virus infects more individuals connected with the GOP, several outlets including the AP reported that Trump was administered supplemental oxygen at the White House Friday morning, prompting his transfer to a nearby military hospital to be more carefully monitored.
The reports contradicted Trump’s doctors, who said during a press conference Saturday that the president was doing very well and felt as though he could walk out of the hospital. They said he had not been on oxygen Saturday or when he was with their medical team Friday and that his symptoms were subsiding.
Additionally, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a seven-day average positivity rate of 14.5% Friday. The figure is the highest-ever rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in the state so far.
The national seven-day positivity rate was at 4.7% Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. For reference, the World Health Organization sets a positivity benchmark of 5% for loosening restrictions in a community.
Missouri's increasing positivity in counties are occurring outside of the larger metro areas; counties like New Madrid in the state's rural Bootheel, a population of 17,000 with a 48.7% seven-day positivity rate, hold some of the state's highest rates.
The top 10 counties with the highest seven-day positivity rates do not have populations greater than 30,000.