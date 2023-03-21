After 13 hours of overnight debate, the Missouri Senate gave initial approval Tuesday morning to a pair of bills that would limit medical procedures for transgender children and place restrictions on transgender girls playing school sports.
Both bills still need to be approved one more time by the Senate before being sent to the House.
Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, sponsored the legislation that would ban puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for individuals younger than 18. A last-minute change to the bill allows patients to continue taking puberty blockers or hormone therapy if they started those treatments before Aug. 28, 2023, when the law would take effect.
And as a concession to Democrats, the bill’s restrictions expire on Aug. 28, 2027, unless the legislature re-approves them.
“We’ve gotten some good things done to protect the children of Missouri,” Moon said Tuesday morning. “I didn’t get everything I wanted right away. But in good faith, we’ve gotten to a point where we have a four year protection. That’s a start.”
Shortly after approving Moon’s bill, the Senate also gave initial approval to legislation sponsored by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Sikeston, that would restrict transgender athletes to playing on school sports teams matching the sex on their birth certificate. That restriction would also expire Aug. 28, 2027.
Monday saw supporters of a ban on transgender care rally at the Capitol to urge Senators to take action. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey also announced Monday an emergency regulation he argued would require medical facilities providing gender-affirming care file expansive informed-consent paperwork.
Some Republicans wanted Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, to cut off debate to end the Democratic filibuster and force a vote on the measure. She resisted, noting that Democrats would retaliate by using their own procedural maneuvers to gum up the chamber — putting every other bill, and the state budget, at risk.
Instead, all-night negotiations led to the Tuesday morning compromise.
But the debate was at times heated.
Sen. Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat and the chamber’s only openly-gay member, decried the GOP rhetoric around transgender rights.
“This is the crap they said about people like me for decades,” Razer said. “They can’t say it about me anymore, so now they’re going after another group. But this time they’re kids. They’re using kids as political pawns and that burns me up.”
This was first published in the Missouri Independent, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization covering state government and politics and is reprinted with permission.