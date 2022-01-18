}JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate committee heard testimony Tuesday on a bill that would crack down on people who injure police dogs.
The bill would create Max’s Law, named after a K-9 officer with the St. Joseph Police Department who died from a shooting injury while on duty last summer.
Max’s handler, officer Lucas Winder, approached Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer at that time to ask if anything could be done for the protection of canine officers such as Max.
“The existing law in Missouri penalizes the killing of K-9 officers the same way as an ordinary property damage crime, a mere misdemeanor,” said Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. “This bill recognizes the contributions of law enforcement canines to our communities and ensures individuals who take the life of a police animal are subject to appropriate consequences.”
Lawmakers have been trying to pass similar legislation for several years.
The offense of assault against a law enforcement dog is currently classified as a Class C misdemeanor.
Max’s Law, or Senate Bill 765, proposes the assault on law enforcement animals is a Class A misdemeanor if the animal’s injuries would not require veterinary treatment, Class E felony if the animal suffered serious injuries requiring veterinary care and a Class D felony if the assault results in the death of the animal.
Luetkemeyer said Winder wanted to come to Jefferson City and testify but is deployed overseas. He sent officer Dillon Powell.
Powell also brought Thazer, one of the K-9 officers working for the police department. Thazer and Max were trained together to specialize in apprehension and tracking.
“A lot of people don’t understand how much time goes towards these dogs, these working dogs that we actually utilize to keep the public safe as well as other officers,” Powell said.
Powell added that these dogs are more than just property.
“They are officers, they clock in clock out every day with us. Sometimes we spend more time with them than we do our own families,” he said.
Keith Lewis, who represented the United States Police K-9 Association, supported the bill. Also in support was Chris Roepe, a lobbyist for the city of Independence and its police department.
There was no testimony in opposition to the legislation.