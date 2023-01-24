The Missouri Senate Judiciary Committee discussed the Judicial Privacy Act on Monday, which would make it a class D felony to post private information about judges online.

Two Missouri judges spoke to the committee about their experiences with doxxing, including receiving death threats on their cell phones and having protestors show up at their home.

