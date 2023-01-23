JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri has one of the lowest corporate income tax rates in the country, but a bill proposed by Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg would phase out the 4% tax by 2027. 

A law passed in 2018 previously reduced the corporate income tax from 6.25% to 4% beginning in January 2020. The proposed cut would reduce the tax by 1% each year until it is eliminated. 

