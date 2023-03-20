JEFFERSON CITY - Election officials from both parties spoke Monday in defense of voting machines, which would be prohibited under a bill heard by a Senate committee.
Senate Bill 98, sponsored by Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, would require paper ballots for future elections.
"This would address the concerns and the possibilities that these machines may ... be vulnerable to interference in our elections," Eigel said.
The 82-page bill also would prevent interstate collaboration with organizations designed to share voter poll data, such as the Electronic Registration Information Center, which Missouri left earlier this month.
The bill also contains a provision allowing any registered voter eligible to vote in an election to contest the results of that election in court.
Several citizens spoke in support of the bill, charging that voting machines are not properly accredited and are susceptible to cybersecurity risks.
Speaking in opposition, Eric Fey, Democratic director of elections for St. Louis County, countered that machine-produced results are always audited.
Fey added that voting machines make it easier for voters to correct their ballot if they made mistakes, and that counting ballots by hand has historically made elections susceptible to fraud, such as stuffing ballot boxes and marking tally sheets incorrectly.
"When you're counting ballots by hand, you're just taking the word of those folks that are counting those ballots," he said.
Miller County Clerk Clinton Jenkins attested to the trustworthiness of voting machines.
"I have never seen a difference between what we hand counted and what the machine reported," he said.
While the bill allows those with disabilities to still use accessible voting machines, it would require them to submit requests to be included in a database of voters eligible for such accommodations.
"This seems like an extra step," said Marilyn McLeod, president of the League of Women Voters of Missouri. "Why give more roadblocks to people with disabilities?"
Trish Vincent, deputy Secretary of State , expressed concerns with the logistics of implementing several of the bill's provisions.