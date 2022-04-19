JEFFERSON CITY — Jon Martin, director of prevention services at Vivent Health in St. Louis, was living in Scott County, Indiana, in 2015 when HIV cases in the rural area exploded because of an increase in injection drug use.
Had there been strategies in place to prevent the outbreak, such as syringe exchange programs, the crisis likely could have been averted, he said.
Missouri is one of 11 states where syringe exchange programs are illegal. Now, the legislature is taking steps to prevent an uptick in drug-fueled disease similar to Indiana's. Senate Bill 690, which would increase access to sterile needles, was the subject of a hearing Tuesday. Martin testified in favor of that bill.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Sikeston, passed the Senate with bipartisan support earlier this month. It would allow any entity registered with the Department of Health and Senior Services to be exempt from laws prohibiting the distribution of drug paraphernalia.
It would also give health care professionals more freedom to administer and prescribe naltrexone hydrochloride, a drug that helps treat opioid addiction.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, syringe service programs are community-based organizations that offer a safe place for individuals to receive access to clean needles and syringes. The programs also typically offer disposal of used needles and connect people with social services that provide substance abuse treatment, overdose education and screening for diseases such as hepatitis and HIV.
While the operation of syringe exchange programs is currently prohibited in Missouri, some still operate near St. Louis and Kansas City. If the bill is passed, it would legalize the activities of the programs.
Rehder emphasized the importance of preventing an HIV outbreak in Missouri similar to the outbreak that occurred in Indiana in 2015.
She noted that 13 Missouri counties currently sit on the CDC's nationwide list of 220 counties most at-risk for an HIV outbreak.
"If we do nothing, it is a matter of when we will experience an outbreak, not a matter of if it's going to happen," Martin said at the hearing.
Multiple representatives from organizations such as Missouri Family Health Council and the Missouri State Medical Association also appeared at the hearing to express their support for the proposal, which has failed to pass for over five years. No witnesses testified in opposition. Rehder emphasized that the bill would cost the state little or no money, according to a state fiscal analysis.
Martin closed his testimony at the hearing by reminding those in attendance of the human aspect behind the legislation.
"Public speaking is not really my thing. But if I hadn't come across people offering very similar services to the ones that we're discussing today, I wouldn't be here today," Martin said. "I would be in prison or likely dead. So I'll take public speaking over those options."
The bill now awaits a vote from the House Emerging Issues Committee. If passed, it will be sent to the full House for debate.