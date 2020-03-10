JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation aimed at improving the collection of evidence in sexual assault cases received initial approval from the Senate on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 569 would give sexual assault victims access to a tracking system to monitor the status of their sexual assault evidence kits. An amendment approved by senators would set up a statewide telehealth network to train nurses to be certified as sexual assault nurse examiners.
Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, who proposed the amendment, brought up an episode of a college student in St. Louis County who was raped and went to a hospital to be examined. The hospital said it couldn't collect the evidence, leaving a chance for her perpetrator to recommit rape, Schupp said.
"Out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, 995 perpetrators walk free," Schupp said.
The data she was referring to was from a nonpartisan nonprofit, Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. The data says five out of 1,000 sexual assault perpetrators get convicted of a felony; 22 per 1,000, sexual violence; and 41 per 1,000, assault and battery crimes. However, the data is an estimate and not scientifically collected, the nonprofit says.
Illinois and Texas enacted similar legislation in 2018 and 2019, respectively, to have certified sexual assault nurse examiners available.
A concern that rural hospitals would not be able to afford the cost of training nurses was brought up by Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin.
"We had 10 rural hospitals close in the last couple of years," White said, adding those hospitals wouldn't be capable of training nurses using their own money.
Schupp responded that all funds would be provided by the state.
Twenty Missouri hospitals already have sexual assault nurse examiners; most are located in Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield, according to the International Association of Forensic Nurses.
More than 6,000 sexual assault evidence kits collected before April 30, 2018, have been left untested, according to the November SAFE Kits Initiative Inventory Report compiled by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
"Every victim of sexual assault deserves justice, and I believe this legislation is a step in the right direction,” said the bill's sponsor, Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester. The bill needs another vote to move to the House.