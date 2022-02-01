JEFFERSON CITY — State health director Donald Kauerauf’s confirmation failed to win Missouri Senate approval Tuesday following criticism from a group of conservative Republicans.
After the unsuccessful nomination, Gov. Mike Parson appointed Richard Moore, general counsel for the department, as acting director while next steps are considered. The governor did not shy away from expressing his disappointment in his fellow Republicans.
“Contrary to what some Senators believe,” Parson wrote in a statement late Tuesday, “tarnishing a man’s character by feeding misinformation, repeating lies, and disgracing 35 years of public health experience is not what it means to be conservative.”
Senators had until the end of the week to confirm Kauerauf under Missouri law, but with lawmakers deciding not to convene Wednesday or Thursday because of inclement weather, Tuesday was the last day for senators to approve the appointment.
Defending himself from Republican critics, Kauerauf has insisted on his anti-abortion and anti-mandate positions. In a hearing Monday, Kauerauf said he doesn’t believe in mask or vaccine mandates.
Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, was not satisfied with those answers.
“Because of what he said and his responses, I just have to tell you, I’m opposed to his confirmation,” Moon said as he held the Senate floor for several hours Tuesday, effectively blocking the nomination.
“I have about 40 more pages,” Moon said as he considered relinquishing the floor. The senator sat down after fellow lawmakers assured him he had made his case.
Parson expressed confidence Monday in the health director’s ability and positions on topics of interest, countering arguments made by members of his own party in a news release. Conservative protesters had filled the Capitol Rotunda that day in opposition to the confirmation.
“During Don’s six months leading DHSS, he has shown nothing but dignified public service to the people of Missouri,” the governor said in the statement. “During this same period, Missouri has always resisted COVID-19 mandates, prevented federal government overreach, and fought COVID-19 vaccine requirements.”
Kauerauf was selected to lead the Department of Health and Senior Services starting in September, and in addition to receiving Parson’s favor, has also been commended by Democrats for his time at the helm.
During his tenure, the health director encouraged vaccination, calling the jab “safe and effective in preventing serious illness.”
As such, Democrats were disappointed in Tuesday’s conclusion, which Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, attributed to “a small but loud group of extremist Republicans ... fighting a disease that has killed 17,000 of our fellow Missourians.”