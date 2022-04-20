JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate Committee on Gubernatorial Appointments welcomed new members who will serve on state boards and commissions on Wednesday morning.
The committee voted for Representative Sheila Solon as director of the Division of Professional Registration for the Department of Commerce and Insurance.
Solon also oversees boards that regulate professions such as doctors, nurses and hairdressers and more.
Jim Arnott as a member of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Nicholas S. Gerth, a Republican, as a member of the State Lottery Commission, and four additional members of different committees were also heard.
With only a few weeks left in this session, there are only a couple more gubernatorial appointees waiting to be confirmed.
The committee members who were voted on Wednesday will move forward in the process to be heard on the Senate floor before this session concludes.