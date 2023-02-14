A Senate committee discussed a constitutional amendment Tuesday that, if approved by the legislature and passed by voters, would secure the right to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife in the state constitution.

Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, is sponsoring Senate Joint Resolution 1 and has sponsored similar or identical legislation several times before.

