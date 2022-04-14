JEFFERSON CITY — The Rock Island Trail may not receive funding this fiscal year, further delaying capital improvements.
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved its proposed changes to HB 3015, a midyear spending bill for money that must be spent by the end of June. While the House proposal allocated more than $3 million to begin work on the trail, the Senate took that allocation down to $0.
The trail is a state park in development from old rail lines that would connect to the Katy Trail and form 200 miles of trails across the state.
“We only have a couple months before the regular budget starts in July,” said Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, who chairs the committee, adding that the few months until the start of the next fiscal year wouldn’t be enough time to work on the trail, anyway.
Hegeman acknowledged the cut may be indicative of “lively discussion” over funding the trail for the next fiscal year’s budget — for which the Senate committee is expected to begin debate next week. He noted groups including the Missouri Farm Bureau have opposed the project, as have some landowners who live along the trail.
Rock Island gained bipartisan support in the House, surviving two amendments that would have cut its funding or delayed work. In the bill for next year's budget, HB 3020, the House allocated a total of $70 million to the Department of Natural Resources for the trail's development. The Senate Appropriations Committee will hold a hearing on that bill Wednesday.
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said there might be a split in the Senate when it comes to funding for the project, as many senators are more concerned about funding deferred maintenance for existing projects.
“The last number I’d seen was 100 to 150 million dollars in deferred maintenance on existing state parks and trails,” Rowden said. “I think some folks are interested in finding a way to navigate deferred maintenance before you make a big push on Rock Island.”
The midyear spending bill, HB 3015, still needs approval from the full Senate. Then the House and Senate would have to resolve any differences in their versions of the bill.