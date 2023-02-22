JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate General Laws Committee heard testimony Wednesday about a bill that would create the Anti-Red Flag Gun Seizure Act.

Red flag gun laws allow courts, when petitioned, to bar individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others from owning firearms.

  State Government reporter, spring 2023.

  Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters.

