JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate committee listened to pitches Wednesday for three firearm-related bills.

The bills include allowing individuals with concealed carry licenses to carry on public transportation, legal liability for businesses that ban guns and the criminalization of celebratory gunfire.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

