JEFFERSON CITY — New congressional district maps for Missouri were approved by the state Senate on Thursday, and Boone County is now split and Columbia would move into a new district.
The districts still require House approval.
The latest discussion comes after months of standstill over congressional redistricting, in which members of the Senate Conservative Caucus rallied for a map that would likely send seven Republicans and one Democrat to Washington D.C. – the so-called 7-1 map.
Most other senators have expressed support for a likely 6-2 map, which was approved by the Missouri House in January. The fight over redistricting has hampered the Senate’s ability to pass legislation. In the roughly two months between the start of session and the legislature’s spring break, the Senate passed only one piece of legislation.
In overnight negotiations, several new maps were developed – at least two of which would adjust the boundaries of District 4, which currently includes Boone County.
The compromise map was drafted by Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester. It would similarly split Boone County into two districts, moving Columbia and everything south of it into District 3. It would also expand District 2, represented by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.
Rowden said candidates who are already running in the affected districts would not have to move right away and could still run in their current districts.
Both maps would likely send six Republicans and two Democrats to Washington D.C. Conservative senators are still displeased with the latest iteration. On the Senate floor Thursday, Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, contended that the proposed changes to District 2 would give Democrats a greater advantage to win an additional seat in Congress.
“This is another 5-3 map. This is another ‘Pelosi map,’” said Onder, echoing a phrase he has used repeatedly that alleges the map would help keep Speaker Nancy Pelosi in power. “We have been fighting against 5-3 and we’re going to continue to fight against 5-3.”
Missouri is one of only four states that hasn’t passed a new congressional map following the 2020 Census.
The filing deadline for candidates is Tuesday, contributing to the urgency of passing a map.