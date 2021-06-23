JEFFERSON CITY — Critical race theory, abortion and federal reimbursement allowances were the topics of conversation in the Senate on Wednesday, the first day of the First Extraordinary Session.
On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson called the General Assembly back to the Capitol after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement to renew medical provider taxes in order to fund Medicaid expansion.
In a statement, Parson said he wants lawmakers “to focus on extending the Federal Reimbursement Allowances (FRA) and related allowances, taxes and assessments necessary for funding MO HealthNet.”
The Federal Reimbursement Allowance program taxes hospitals in order to draw matching federal funds for the state’s health care system, the Missourian has reported.
If Federal Reimbursement Allowances are not addressed by July 1, the state will lose approximately $591 million in 2022 and $788 million in 2023, according to Parson’s proclamation.
Of the bills read, four addressed Parson’s healthcare concerns. Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, proposed three of those bills.
Senate Bill 1 would allow certain health care providers more time to earn federal reimbursement allowances. The bill would also alter how family planning health care services can function. The new end date proposed would be June 30, 2026. The bill includes text that would eliminate most abortion-inducing medication or devices from coverage administered by MO HealthNet.
SB 2 and SB 3, both of which were also proposed by Hegeman, are identical to SB 1, with SB 2 pertaining to abortion and SB 3 pertaining to the extension of federal reimbursement allowances.
After Hegeman’s reading, Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, raised concerns about splitting up the bills.
“I was under the impression that we're going to do one bill,” Wieland said. “Now we have three different bills. Are they going to be sent to three different committees? You're handling all three bills, are you going to handle my language with as much intensity and desire as I might? I trusted that you were going to do that but now that you peeled my part off, I'm kind of alarmed, because that's not what we talked about.”
Hegeman's reasoning for splitting the bills is to give lawmakers more options.
"It may be the combined bill that will we will be working with, but... there were some folks that were still wanting two separate bills, and it was largely folks that wanted to look at the FRAs a little differently," Hegeman said. "So we provided those different options."
Sen. John Rizzo, D-Independence, also proposed a bill regarding health care.
SB 4 is the democratic alternative to Hegeman's bills. The main difference is that it contains no language limiting access to abortion services and ends the federal reimbursement allowances September 30, 2026.
The final bill read was proposed by Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg. SB 5 would "ban critical race theory," Hoskins said.
"I think it's more appropriately named 'critical racist theory,' because CRT is teaching racism in our schools," Hoskins said. "Throughout history we've had many prominent and great men and women of all colors that have taught about how to end racism or how racism is terrible for our country. 'Critical racism theory' actually teaches kids to judge someone by the color of their skin, not by their morals and their character."
Critical race theory has been a big talking point in the last year. Critical race theory is "an academic construct for framing systemic racism," according to the AP. A well-known example of critical race theory is the New York Times' 1619 project.
Parson did not mention critical race theory when he called a special session, but Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, said that doesn't matter.
"We do have separation of powers in this state ... last I read my constitution," Onder said. "We as a body, as a co-equal branch of government, can pass anything we want. Or to put it in the negative, the governor cannot write our bills for us."
The Senate will reconvene Thursday at 10 a.m.