JEFFERSON CITY — On the last day of the legislative session, no bills went through the Senate as Democrats filibustered over a lack of trust in the chamber. Lawmaking ground to a halt over accusations of being “lied to” and “backstabbed.”
Democrats held the Senate floor for three hours until Sen. John Rizzo, D-Independence, made the motion to adjourn to end the session. The rare move came after claims that a deal to pass one of their priorities was broken the previous day.
Late Thursday night, Senate Bill 43, which includes an amendment that would extend the Federal Reimbursement Allowance program, was being debated. Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, requested that the bill go to a conference committee and gain language that would bar Medicaid money from being used for certain contraceptives. The motion, which narrowly passed, effectively killed the bill.
“What happened last night, in my opinion, has broken the Senate,” Rizzo said.
The Federal Reimbursement Allowance program taxes hospitals in order to draw matching federal funds for the state’s health care system. If the program isn’t extended, the state’s Medicaid program will lose a portion of its funding.
This comes at a time when Medicaid expansion is not being funded by the state government despite being approved by voters last year.
Throughout the week, several Republican priorities passed the Senate. Some legislation that passed included the gas tax bill, Second Amendment Preservation Act, “Wayfair tax” bill and a bill that would make it illegal for protesters to block roadways.
Much of the Democrats’ displeasure focused on Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, with whom they said they had worked in good faith.
“We worked with leadership to help them pass things that they might want in order to get to a place where $4 billion would come into the state for health care for people,” Rizzo said.
“It always comes down to what the Pro Tem wants, the Pro Tem is going to get. And then when you give it to him, he’s going to get some more. And you have a deal until you don’t.”
Rizzo said he saw examples of Schatz breaking deals with senators on Thursday, including Republicans, which is indicative of the infighting that has plagued the majority party.
Rizzo said he received many gracious texts regarding the filibustering from Republicans because they had been in similar situations in the past.
With the deadline to extend the Federal Reimbursement Allowance program coming up on Sept. 30, Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said that it will get done in a special session.
Onder said the special session will be expensive and solely the fault of Senate leadership.
Other Democrats spoke about the fall out from the events of Thursday night.
Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, confirmed that the filibuster was about the blockage of the extension for the Federal Reimbursement Allowance program. She said that the Senate Democrats believed the bill would be free from anti-contraceptive language, which isn’t what happened.
Complaints about Senate leadership were echoed throughout the day.
“The leadership team is who makes things move or stop in how they come to the floor, so yes, I think that the leadership team had the ability to help get this access for women passed,” Schupp said.