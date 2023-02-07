JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Democrats employed delay tactics for three hours Tuesday on the Senate floor to stop passage of a Republican-sponsored bill to limit unemployment benefits.
Senate Bill 21 puts the duration of unemployment benefits on a spectrum tied to the Missouri average unemployment rate.
For example, if the Missouri unemployment rate is at or below 3.5%, benefits would be available for eight weeks. If the unemployment rate is 7% to 7.5%, benefits would be available for 16 weeks. Current law allows for up to 20 weeks of unemployment compensation, regardless of the unemployment rate.
Missouri’s unemployment rate in December was 2.8%, a rate that would provide for eight weeks of unemployment compensation.
“Obviously I don’t want to punish people that can’t find a job,” said bill sponsor Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City. “But we do need workers, and it’s time for Missourians to get back to work.”
Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, told Bernskoetter that he appreciated their negotiations on the bill and their friendship: “But probably for the next four-and-a-half, five hours I’ll probably be trashing your bill. I just want you to know that up front.”
Beck said that he fears the bill will cause harm when an inevitable economic downturn happens in the future.
Before the Senate adjourned for the day the bill was put aside to be taken up at a later date if Republican leadership in the Senate chooses to do so.